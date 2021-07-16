Lake Report: July 16th, Stockton Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In our last Friday Lake Report of the year, we looked at Stockton Lake which sits about 50 miles Northwest of Springfield.

Stockton has a number of different species with some of the best including white bass, largemouth bass and walleye.

In our final finishing pictures, we’re going with some friends of the show.

The first picture is from Georgia where Eddie Bruhn and this 9.5 lb bass he caught are at on Lake Jordan.

Our second picture is from Bob Wiley and his 5.5 lb bass he caught at Lake of the Ozarks.

Even Bob’s dog Charlie impressed with the catch.

And our last picture is from KOLR10’s own Jesse Inman.

When he’s not chasing down cats in the studio – he’s out on the lake.

Not catching catfish, though.

That’s a 14 inch smallmouth bass that he reeled in at Table Rock Lake.

While we’re done this year, be sure to remember the steps for next summer if you want to have your picture on the air.

You just need to email your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Be sure to include your name, where you caught the fish, what kid it is and its weight.

Thanks to everyone who sent in pictures this year!