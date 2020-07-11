Lake Report July 10th, Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo–Now for our Friday lake report, and tonight we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Now to some fishing pictures.

Our first picture is of Ethan Wells who caught this two pound large mouth bass in the Cedar Ridge area of Stockton Lake.

Nice catch there.

Our second picture is of Cooper Burks who caught this lunker, a five pound one ounce large mouth bass on a private lake.

Cooper says that baby was 23 inches long.

Our third picture is of Devyn Frantz who caught this eight pound flathead catfish.

She caught it at the Lead Hill Arkansas area of Bull Shoals.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.