Fair Grove, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball Friday night, Class 3 District 11, Strafford and Sparta playing for the district championship.

Indians got off to a quick start, Isaac Berg buries the three pointer, Strafford in front 12-7.

Trojans would answer with an 8-1 run to close out the first quarter tied 15-15.

And Sparta continued pouring it on in the second as Jacob Lafferty’s 20 points in the first half helped the Trojans build an 11-point lead at the break.

Sparta goes on to win 82-77, Lafferty finished with 33 points.