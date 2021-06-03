Lafayette wins third place game against Hollister

OZARK, Mo. — The Lafayette Irish took control of the game in the second inning before leaving no doubt.

The Irish beat Hollister 12-2 in five innings on Thursday evening in Ozark to claim third place in Class 4.

The Irish plated the first eight runs of the game including a seven-run second inning.

With a 1-0 score and the bases loaded, Dayne Koch cleared them with a double down the left field line giving the Irish a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers got their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth and added their second run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Lafayette then scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim the run-rule win.

Hollister finishes the season 25-7 and fourth place in Class 4.