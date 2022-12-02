SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Arvest Classic high school basketball tournament tipped off its second night of action at Parkview high school.

The host Vikings taking on Lafayette out of St. Louis.

Parkview lost a big lead in Thursday night’s season opener.

And the Vikings out to a quick start, Kevin Parker banks in the step back three, and it’s an 8-2 lead.

Lafayette with a little high, low game, to Josh Dennis for the layup and it’s a one point game.

Parkview showing off its outside game, Elias Govan with the corner three, it’s 11-9 Vikings.

The Lancers keeping pace, nice pass to Matt Haefner for the layup, it’s a 16-11 Lafayette lead.

Parkview battles back, Parker with the handle and the jumper, it’s a two point game.

It was close the whole way, but Lafayette wins 46-44.