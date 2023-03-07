MARSHFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Tuesday night, Class 5, District 6 championship, West Plains against Rolla.

And West Plains trailed by as many as 16 but stormed back.

Rolla down ten late, trying to shoot their way back into it, but the pass goes off the fingertips and a costly turnover.

The Bulldogs put the Zizzers on the line, here Kaylea Dixon knocks down the free throw, she finished with 13.

Then West Plains Olivia Lawson with the steal and the layup, she had 13 points as well.

Alyssa Joyner led the Zizzers with 15.

Rolla with the halfcourt trap, Resa Martin with the steal and the hoop.

But it wasn’t enough, West Plains wins the district championship 53-40.