Lady Tigers Pingeton loves her Strafford freshman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Robin Pingeton and Mizzou women’s hoops just made their fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.
All-American Sophie Cunningham graduated, and she’s with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
Pingeton may have another star-in-the making from the Show-Me State.
She’s already impressed by freshman Hayley Frank, the 4-time state champ from Strafford.
“Well I can talk about Hayley for a long time. Golly, as good as advertised for sure. She’s going to be a special, special player for us. There’s always that little bit of a learning curve, the physicality of the game, pace of the game. Just the intensity of it. And she’s just stepped right in and has been phenomenal for us,” said Pingeton.