Lady Tigers Pingeton loves her Strafford freshman

Sports

by: Dan Lucy

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Robin Pingeton and Mizzou women’s hoops just made their fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

All-American Sophie Cunningham graduated, and she’s with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Pingeton may have another star-in-the making from the Show-Me State.

She’s already impressed by freshman Hayley Frank, the 4-time state champ from Strafford.

“Well I can talk about Hayley for a long time.  Golly, as good as advertised for sure.  She’s going to be a special, special player for us.  There’s always that little bit of a learning curve, the physicality of the game, pace of the game.  Just the intensity of it.  And she’s just stepped right in and has been phenomenal for us,” said Pingeton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story