Lady Panthers win their 50th straight conference game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The number one ranked Drury Lady Panthers were back on the hardwood facing Lewis.

Molly Miller’s Lady Panthers went into the action with a perfect 21-0 record this season.

And the Drury women have won 58 straight regular-season games.

Last year, the flyers lost to Drury in Springfield by only three points.

Though that didn’t remain the same as Drury wins, 114-63.

Senior Hailey Diestelkamp would finish with 21 points, four steals and six rebounds.

Sophomore Paige Robinson followed with 17 points, two steals and four assists.

The Lady Panthers are now 22-0 this season and this was their 50th straight conference victory and 50th straight home game win.