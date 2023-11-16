SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers improved to 3-and-0 on the young season Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers beat Missouri Baptist.

It was the home opener for the new season, and it was kids day at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Of course Kids Day means thousands of screaming kids cheering for the Drury Lady Panthers.

And Kaci Bailey’s team did not disappoint their fans.

Four minutes into action, Beth Matas Martin and Caitlyn Daniels playing hot potato and it ends up in Daniels hands and she knocks down Drury’s first three of the game, 13-5 Lady Panthers.

Final minute of the first quarter, Anna Hitt, in transition, gives it up to Gabrielle Burns, who gets the bucket and the foul, Drury led by 13 at the end of one.

Early in the second quarter, Drury inbounding the ball, Martin sneaks inside for the layup, the Lady Panthers double up the Spartans 30-15.

Later in that second quarter, Central product Makaiya Brooks knocks down this three pointer.

Brooks would lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with 23 points.

Five other Drury players scored in double figures as the Lady Panthers cruise to a 114-74 victory.