SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Paige Robinson’s old team, the Drury Lady Panthers were in action Thursday night.

The third ranked Lady Panthers facing McKendree.

And Drury going inside to Alana Findley she fakes inside, then the step back j, the Lady Panthers move in front 5-4.

They never looked back.

Then Allie Clevenger with the stop and pop three, Drury was up 10-4.

She finished with 14 points.

Later Terrion Moore with the long two, Lady Panthers by eight.

Findley had a big game, she gets the loose ball, and then powers it in for the hoop and the harm.

She led the team with 19 points, and the third ranked Lady Panthers win their eighth straight 96-57.