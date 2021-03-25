Lady Panthers turn to experience not revenge against Lubbock Christian

COLUMBUS, Oh–The Drury Lady Panthers will be looking for revenge and a national championship Friday night when they face Lubbock Christian.

Drury is 24-1 and ranked second in the country.

Lubbock Christian is 22-0 and ranked first in the NCAA D2 coaches poll.

Both the Lady Panthers and Lady Chaps played exhausting semifinal games.

Back in 2019 Lubbock Christian ended Drury’s national championship hopes in the semifinals.

A handful of Drury players will step back on the floor with them.

But coach Amy Eagan will not play up the revenge factor Friday.

“For them it’s just about the experience of already being in this situation in a high level game. I don’t think it’s so much about Lubbock. Just like he said every year its a different team. They do different things. So I think it’s more about having that experience of being in big games. And playing in big games that will help them. And hopefully they can settle everyone else down into that situation. And get them to understand it’s a game and we have to go out and settle in. And we just have to execute,” said Eagan.