SPRINGFIELD– In college athletics, the toughest part of a team’s schedule is generally their conference slate. Facing the same teams year after year means each opponent knows what you’re gonna do before you even think about it. But when it comes to the Lady Panthers, there’s no one who can stop them right now.

That’s because Amy Eagan’s crew is a perfect 15-0 in Great Lakes Valley play, averaging 86 points a game, while holding opponents to just 61.

Lady Panthers welcoming the tritan’s of missouri-st. Louis to springfield.

Drury leads the all-time series 34-2 and Alana Findley was eager to add another mark to the win column. She scored 10 of the Lady Panther’s first 14 points to give her team an eight point cushion.

With 90 seconds to go in the quarter, Drury’s leading scorer Kayla Damitz-Holt splashes the jumper in the lane. Surprisingly, she only recorded 10 points in this one.

But right before the period ends, Tritons steal momentum off Amaya Blake gets the shooters roll, Missouri-St. Louis trailed 21-16 heading into the 2nd.

And in the second frame Terrian Moore gets going. She knocks down 1 of her 2 three point attempts. Moore poured in a team high 24 points as the Lady Panthers lead by 12 with 6:30 to play.

And their lead only ballooned from there, thanks to the Tritons committing 20 turnovers allowing Drury to convert those extra possessions into 25 points.

At one point, Drury was up by 32, before the game ended 86-63. The Lady Panthers win their 19th in a row overall and remain perfect league play.