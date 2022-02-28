SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers have been to the NCAA division two Elite Eight two of the last three years.

The national championship was canceled in 2020.

And Monday night the Lady Panthers started the long road back.

Ninth-ranked Drury tipping off the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament at home against William Jewell.

The Lady Panthers have won 24 games, Jewell has lost 24 games.

And as you’d expect, Drury took it to the Cardinals.

Kaylee Damitz, the GLVC Player of the Week, off the screen and off the window, it’s 5-2 Lady Panthers.

Drury then with the nice bounce pass to Terrion Moore for the layup, it’s 9-2.

The Lady Panthers with stifling defense all night, Payton Richards with the steal, coast to coast, the layup and the foul, a three point play the hard way, 11-2.

Later, Drury’s Alana Findlay with the 15 foot jumper, two of her 14, it’s a 15 point lead.

More defense, Moore with the steal, down the floor to Paige Richardson with the layup, she had ten, Samitz led the Lady Panthers with 22 and Drury rolls 97-51.

The Drury men played Missouri St. Louis in the opening round and lose 96-63.

The SBU women opened against Indianapolis.

Three Lady Bearcats in double figures as SBU squeaks past the Greyhounds 64-61.