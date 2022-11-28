SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men and women tipped off Great Lakes Valley Conference play Monday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are ranked seventh in the current D-2 coaches poll.

But Drury lost to Ashland last week in their Thanksgiving tournament.

Monday night Eagan’s Lady Panthers trying to get back in the win column against Missouri S&T.

And Drury taking the ball inside to Alana Findley and the senior working hard in the paint for two.

Later the Lady Panthers swinging the ball around the Fair Grove native, she drops in a three, Findley led the lady panthers with 14 points tonight.

Drury got a dozen from Terrion Moore, she spins into the paint and the scoop shot falls, 12-2 start.

Then the Lady Panthers Anna Hitt, she splits the defense and gets the floater to go.

And the Lady Panthers win 65-36 and go to 4-1 on the season.