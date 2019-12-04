Lady Panthers top SBU, stay perfect on season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers and Southwest Baptist Bearcats tipped off conference play Tuesday night in the Highway 13 Catfight.

These two teams have played this rivalry game for years, but Tuesday night was the first time they played as conference rivals.

SBU joined the Great Lakes Valley Conference this season.

On the womens side, number one ranked Drury was trying to beat the Lady Bearcats for the second straight year.

But SBU’s Kyleigh Vaught would go strong to the hole, it’s 12-11 early.

Drury with the perimeter shot, off the mark, but Azia Lynch with the board and the basket, she led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, it’s 14-11 Drury.

More Lady Panthers, freshman Mia Henderson into the paint and high off the glass, it’s 17-13 Drury.

SBU wouldn’t go away, Vaught breaks the double team, finds Bailey Rezabeck for the hoop it’s a five point deficit.

But number one Drury would not back down, the kick out to Brooke Stanfield for the three, and the Lady Panthers go to 7-and-0 with a 93-58 win.