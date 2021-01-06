Lady Panthers top McKendree for 40th straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Women’s Basketball (8-0) powered past visiting McKendree Wednesday, 96-62 to claim the Lady Panthers’ 40th straight.

Seniors Emily Parker and Kelsey Winfrey led the way with 19 and 18 points respectively with six players total scoring in double figures.

Fellow senior Payton Richards suffered an ankle sprain in the opening quarter and did not return in the game.

Head Coach Amy Eagan says she expects Richards to be okay.

Drury is back in action Saturday as Eagan faces her old stomping grounds in Truman State for a 1:00 pm tip-off at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

