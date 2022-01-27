SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers were back on the home hardwood Thursday night facing Maryville.

Amy Eagan’s team falling from number one in the nation to number four in this week’s D2 coaches poll.

The Lady Panthers have won 14 straight games against the Saints.

And would go to work from the outside, Allie Clevenger with this three pointer, it’s 8-4 Lady Panthers, Clevenger led the team with 13 points.

Maryville hanging with Drury early, Carsyn Fearday with the jumper and we’re tied at eight.

But Drury would pull away in the first quarter, Anna Hitt drives the baseline and gets the basket, she had 11 it’s 13-8 Lady Panthers.

Then the kick out to Terrion Moore, she knocks down the long two, she finished with 11 as well.

And the fourth-ranked Drury Lady Panthers win their 20th game of the season 75-49.