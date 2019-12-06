Lady Panthers thrill kids, drill Lions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The number one ranked Drury Lady Panthers are used to playing in front of a packed house.

But Friday afternoon at O was a different kind of crowd.

And a different kind of energy.

The Lady Panthers hosting Arkansas Fort Smith in front of 3,000 plus…mostly screaming local elementary school students.

Lauren Holmes gives them something to cheer about, she connects on the elbow jumper, and Drury takes the lead.

Later in the quarter, Brooke Stanfield dumps it inside to Azia Lynch, she pump fakes and then gets the hoop and the harm, the Lady Panthers get the lead to ten.

With time winding down in the quarter, Paige Robinson drives, spins and she beats the buzzer, Drury up by a dozen after one..

Much of the same in the second quarter, Kelsey Winfrey from the top of the key, hits the triple, she had a game-high 17 points.

The number one ranked Lady Panthers go to 8-0 with a 100-to-56 victory.