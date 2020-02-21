Lady Panthers tame Bulldogs move to 26-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The number one ranked Drury Lady Panthers faced their toughest challenge in weeks last night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The 25-0 Lady Panthers battled 17-6 Truman State.

Drury assistant coach Amy Eagan was the head coach at Truman State for six seasons.

And her new team up big at the half, third quarter now, Hailey Distelkamp with the jumper from the free throw line, it’s a 50-32 Lady Panther lead.

Then Daejah Bernard strong to the rack and the hoop, it’s 56-34 Drury.

Truman State trying to keep pace, the inbounds to Katie Jaseckas, Bulldogs still down 21 points.

Diestelkamp with another big night, here two of her 26 points, number one wins again 77-56.

Molly Miller says it was a good learning lesson.

“That’s good for us to be challenged in a way when you have a big lead. They went on runs when you don’t answer. How we responded was important. Hailey was not feeling well. And she’s been sick. And Daejah cramping up. I’m proud of them. I think they’re cherishing every game at this point,” said Miller.