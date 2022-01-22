Lady Panthers sweep catfight with SBU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Highway 13 Catfight Saturday afternoon was a ladies only affair between Drury and Southwest Baptist.

The men’s game postponed because Covid with the Pnthers.

Amy Egan’s Lady Panthers ranked first in the country but will most likely fall after losing at Truman State earlier this week.

Drury beat SBU in Bolivar three weeks ago.

And the Lady Cats with a three here from Kyleigh Vaught it’s a two point game.

But the Lady Panthers would build an early lead, Kaylee DaMitz is back into the lineup and back in the scorebook with this basket 9-3 Drury.

The Lady Panthers working hard under the boards, Alana Findley with the rebound and the hoop, she led Drury with 19 points.

Later Terrion Moore with the jumper, she had ten.

And number one Drury wins 82-56 to sweep SBU in the Catfight series.