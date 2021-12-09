Lady Panthers swat Hornets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Where else can you get nearly 2,000 elementary school students into a building and just let them go crazy?

Drury beat Harris-Stowe State 103-46 on Thursday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in front of 1,804 mostly screaming kids.

Seven Lady Panthers (11-1) score in double-figures en route to the team’s first 100-point outing of the season.

Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 20 points for Drury.

The Lady Panthers controlled the second quarter, which included a 12-0 run, to push the lead out to 62-26 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers were without Paige Robinson, who was sidelined with a foot injury.

“With Paige being out, you kind of wonder what it’s going to look like because she is such a great scorer for us,” Drury head coach Amy Eagan said in a release. “But I think we really settled well into our roles today.”

Drury will take a week off for finals and will pick back up at home against Michigan Tech on December 18.