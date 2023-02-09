SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens and womens basketball programs tipped off a big two game homestand Thursday night.

The men will honor the 2013 national championship team Saturday.

But first were games Thursday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center against Maryville.

The Drury Lady Panthers remain number two in the nation this week in the D2 coaches poll.

Amy Eagan’s team looking for its 18th straight win.

And Allie Clevenger would give Drury the lead with this corner three, it’s 5-3 Lady Panthers.

The Saints taking it inside, Hunter Stidham with the shot fake and then drives to the hole, it’s a two point game.

Watch the hustle here, Alana Findley gets the loose ball, and then beats the triple team to give Drury an 11-7 lead.

Maryville playing at the Lady Panthers pace, the skip pass to Carsyn Fearday who kisses it off the glass, back to a two point game.

But Drury would pull away, Findley to Terrion Moore on the break, two of her 16 points.

Then Kaylee Damitz-Holt coast to coast and the scoop shot, 17-11 Lady Panthers, Holt finished with 17.

Alana Findley led the team with 21 and the Lady Panthers win their 18th straight 81-57.