SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens and womens basketball teams tipped off their Thanksgiving Classics Tuesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

On the womens side, Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers roll into the two day event with a 3-0 record and ranked tenth in the country.

Drury squared off with 1-1 Cedarville out of Ohio.

This is the first time these two teams have met.

And Terrion Moore with the scoop shot, it’s 4-2 Lady Panthers.

Later Moore to Reese Schaaf who knocks down the ten footer, it’s 10-4 Drury.

The Lady Panther defense getting in on the act, Caitlyn Daniels with the steal and the layup, and Drury was in front 14-7.

Kaylee Damitz-Holt feeds Allie Clevenger who swishes the three pointer, the Lady Panthers were up 19-7.

Drury goes onto win 77-60, Damitz-Holt led the Lady Panthers with 21 points.