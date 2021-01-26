Lady Panthers still number one, back action Thursday at S&T

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers are wrapping up their second straight Covid-19 quarantine.

Amy Eagan’s troops are just getting back in the practice court as the players emerge from the Covid protocols.

The Lady Panthers first game back will be Thursday at Rolla against Missouri S&T.

And they’ll do it as the number one team in the nation in the D2 sports information directors poll.

The Lady Panthers are number one getting all 16 first place votes.

Lubbock Christian is second, then comes Hawaii-Pacific, Nebraska-Kearney and Lander.