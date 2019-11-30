Lady Panthers stay undefeated with win over Central Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Women’s basketball team hasn’t exactly dominated in its two home games this season.

Still, the Lady Panthers are a perfect 2-0 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center following the 57-54 win over Central Missouri on Friday.

Drury (5-0) trailed in the 4th, but went on a run to take down the Jennies, a team just two years removed from an NCAA Championship.

Hailey Diestelkamp paced the Lady Panthers with 22 points and 9 rebounds.

The defense once again the key for Drury as it forced 28 Central Missouri turnovers, which led to 25 points.

It had been 18 days since the Lady Panthers played a game, which is the longest break they will have all year.

Drury will host Northern Michigan on Saturday. It will be the second of a 4-game-in-one-week stretch.