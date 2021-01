SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers (7-0) won their 39th straight game Sunday, topping visiting Maryville 92-59.

Paige Robinson led the way with 22 points while Emily Parker added 15 of her own.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Wednesday when they host McKendree (3-4) at O’Reilly Family Event Center for a 5:30 pm tip-off.