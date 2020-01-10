Lady Panthers smother Tritons, move to 13-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The number one womens team in NCAA division two was back in action Friday night at the O’Reilly Ramily Event Center.

The Drury Lady Panthers took a 12-0 record into their game with Missouri-St. Louis.

Before the contest, Drury honored senior Hailey Distelkamp who became the program’s all time leading scorer in their last game.

She started play with 1,820 points.

Thursday night Daeja Bernard would get things going, she passes to Diestelkamp, over to Paige Robinson who banks it in, 10-2.

Then Robinson gives it up to Emily Parker who slashes into the lane for the layup, it’s 12-3.

Later Bernard with the no-look pass to Azia Lynch who puts it in, 19-3 Lady Panthers.

Drury’s Diestelkamp gets the ball and swoops in for two, she led the Lady Panthers with 14, so did Robinson and Drury wins its 41st straight GLVC game 91-58.