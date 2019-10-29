Lady Panthers set sights on title run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last year’s Drury Lady Panther season was one for the history books.

But it’s the ending sitting most on the minds of this year’s squad – not as regret, but rather motivation.

“You can just tell in practice that it’s different,” Senior Forward Hailey Diestelkamp said. “The atmosphere is different. The competitiveness is different. I think that’s going to be the decision maker of what happens this year.”

“I think that we’re seniors,” Senior Guard Daejah Bernard said. “We’re ready to step into that role and we’re ready to lead this team.”

Diestelkamp and Bernard come off two of the best individual seasons Drury has ever seen.

Now, in bittersweet fashion, the pair enters their final season.

“To see what they’ve done already in three years,” Head Coach Molly Miller said. “I mean, three conference championships. One more year. I wish we could go back in time and do it all over again with those two, but I know this one is going to be a special one for them.”

But it’s the changes around them that may make the biggest impact – the most obvious of which may come in the starting lineup.

Last year’s GLVC Freshman of the Year Paige Robinson joins the opening introductions this time and led Drury in scoring through exhibition play.

Lady Panthers So. Guard Paige Robinson: “I just feel more confident and I feel like myself out there,” Sophomore Guard Paige Robinson said. “Not that I wasn’t myself last year, but I just feel like stepping into that role just gave me a really big boost of confidence.”

Last year, Robinson proved how much a new addition can bring to the table.

This year, a few candidates could continue that tradition.

Lebanon native Kelsey Winfrey was Miller’s first offer when she took over at Drury.

Now she makes good on that relationship, transfering in from Mizzou.

“I just got to the point where I was like: I miss basketball,” Junior Guard Kelsey Winfrey said. “I want to play like I used to play in high school. I knew Coach Miller had the kind of program and the calibar that I could do that at.”

But she’s not the only new face.

Alana Findley comes in as a true freshman from Fair Grove, hoping to contribute to the championship run.

“The way they talk about how things ended last year, I feel like I was right there along with them just cause of the way they talk about it,” Findley said. “We’re all ready to go out there and get it.”

But the truth is the power of this squad lies in the entire team, and that’s the message they take to California this week to open the season with the CCA Tipoff Classic.

The Lady Panthers face top competition out of the gate, opening the year against Simon Fraser on November 1st before facing one of the nation’s top teams in West Texas A&M on November 2nd.

Drury wraps up the tournament action in Orange County on the 3rd against Montana State-Billings.

Finally, the Lady Panthers will have their home opener November 11th when they host Minnesota-Duluth.