Lady Panthers set off for Columbus ahead of Elite Eight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Drury Lady Panthers already have a midwest title under their belt.

Now they are eyeing a national championship.

The team left Springfield today bound for Columbus and the Division II Elite Eight.

Lauren Holmes shirt saying it all: pain is temporary, championships are forever.

But to get that forever, they will have to get through a familiar foe.

The Lady Panthers will face Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, a team they beat by 20 on the road back in December.

Their matchup with the sharks will be Drury's first game away form home since the conference tournament.

Head Coach Molly Miller says the team has stayed consistent with preparations all year and that will not change much in Columbus.

"We've been strict in terms of what we're doing every day for prep," Miller said. "That hasn't changed. I think the routine of it is going to be really similar. The only difference is you've got your road routine which is basically game film in a hotel instead of, you know, your locker room."

That quote comes from an Ozarks First Basketball Special "Lady Panther Preview" featuring Coach Miller, Hailey Diestelkamp and Emily Parker.

You can catch the full 30 minute Elite Eight preview show on Monday at 6:30 p.m. on KOLR10 as the team discusses the perfect regular season, breaking records and the matchup with Nova Southeastern.