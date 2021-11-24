Lady Panthers run record to 7-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens and womens Thanksgiving Classic continued Wednesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Lady Panthers lost a spot in this week’s D-2 coaches poll, falling from two to three.

Drury playing Union out of Tennessee.

And the Lady Panthers cranking up the defense, they steal the ball, then down the floor to Payton Richards who hits the jumper, two of her 14, it’s 54-32 Drury.

Then Paige Robinson kicks it out to Terrion Moore for the long two, Drury was up by 21 points.

Late fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers Anna Hitt with the extra pass to Katie Kirkhart for the three, 71-52.

And the third-ranked Lady Panthers run their record to 7-1 with a 73-56 win.