EDWARDSVILLE, Ill–The eighth-ranked Drury Lady Panthers faced Rockhurst in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.
Drury is looking for a sixth straight GLVC tournament championship.
And talk about your quick start, the Lady Panthers with the court length pass to Terrion Moore to Paige Robinson for the layup, 4-nothing.
Then some defense, Katie Kirkhart with the steal, down the floor to Robinson for another easy hoop, 9-nothing.
Still first quarter, Robinson creates here own basket, the drive and the hoop, 13-nothing.
Later another long pass, this time to Alana Findley it’s 15-nothing.
Then Kaylee Damitz drives, splits the defense, gets the hoop and the harm.
The eighth ranked Lady Panthers had a 24-4 first quarter lead.
And Drury went onto win 92-55.
Robinson had 22, Findley added 20.