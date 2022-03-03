EDWARDSVILLE, Ill–The eighth-ranked Drury Lady Panthers faced Rockhurst in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.

Drury is looking for a sixth straight GLVC tournament championship.

And talk about your quick start, the Lady Panthers with the court length pass to Terrion Moore to Paige Robinson for the layup, 4-nothing.

Then some defense, Katie Kirkhart with the steal, down the floor to Robinson for another easy hoop, 9-nothing.

Still first quarter, Robinson creates here own basket, the drive and the hoop, 13-nothing.

Later another long pass, this time to Alana Findley it’s 15-nothing.

Then Kaylee Damitz drives, splits the defense, gets the hoop and the harm.

The eighth ranked Lady Panthers had a 24-4 first quarter lead.

And Drury went onto win 92-55.

Robinson had 22, Findley added 20.