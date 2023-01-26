BOLIVAR, Mo–The Highway 13 Cat Fight renewed Thursday night in Bolivar.

The Drury men and women taking on the Southwest Baptist teams.

On the womens side, the Lady Panthers climbed up one spot to number two in the country in this week’s D2 womens poll.

Drury is 18-1 this season and tipped off the game on a 14 game winning streak.

But the Lady Bearcats were hungry for an upset.

SBU looking inside to Claudia Vanzant for the basket and we’re tied at five.

Then Milena Fromming puts the ball on the deck, drives for the hoop and the harm, we’re tied at 11.

Drury going inside as well, Terrion Moore with the jumper it’s 13-13.

This was a tight first half, Kaylee Damitz-Holt with a three in the second quarter, three of her 19, it’s 20-20.

SBU answers with another dish into the paint, Tori Hamilton with the catch and the layup it’s 22-20 Bearcats.

Drury’s Rhi Gibbons heated up late second quarter, the baseline jumper here.

And then the freshman from Nixa with a jumper, she led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, and number two Drury pulls away in the second half and wins it’s 15th straight 80-54.