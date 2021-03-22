Lady Panthers prep for Elite Eight encounter

COLUMBUS, Oh–The Drury Lady Panthers will continue their NCAA tournament run Tuesday morning in Columbus, Ohio.

Amy Eagan’s 22-1 team will square off with 19-2 Charleston, West Virginia in the D-2 Elite Eight.

The game is in Columbus Ohio, the same city where two years ago Drury lost in the national semifinals.

A lot has happened in the meantime.

Last year’s tournament was canceled costing a handful of talented seniors a chance for revenge.

Then a coaching change.

Through it all the Lady Panthers kept winning and positioned themselves for this Elite Eight.

Monday, the Lady Panthers got a chance to work out on the floor where the quarterfinal game will be played.

“I mean, it’s a little weird with all the social distancing and the precautions we have to take. We’re blessed that we get to be here and we get to play. Since it got taken from us last year,” said Lady Panther guard Paige Robinson.

“It feels great. I think for our kids, there’s a little bit of hey we’re playing for last year’s team as well with it. I think for our kids as well, it feels like a place that we’re supposed to be. You know, this is probably a habit for them and habit going forward for us. They’re excited. We’re ready to get going, though,” said Lady Panther coach Amy Eagan.