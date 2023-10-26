SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Great Lakes Valley Conference released its preseason basketball polls Thursday.

And Chris Foster’s Drury Panthers were picked to finish 12th in the 14 team league.

Indianapolis was the preseason favorite on the mens side.

On the womens side, Kaci Bailey’s Drury Lady Panthers were picked to finish second behind Lewis.

Drury picked up four first place votes, to the Flyers eight.

The Lady Panthers have a new coach in Bailey, and will welcome eight newcomers, six of those are transfers.

Bailey says she’LL play a different style of basketball then in years past.

“We’re still going to play fast. We’re still going to play with a lot of passion. We might not just press for 40 minutes. I know that typically that’s what we’ve seen here the last couple of years. It’s just full court, man to man press for 40 minutes. We are still running some press, and different type things. But I think that’ll be the only bit of difference. A little bit of different offensive philosophy. Not a lot, basketball is basketball right. We’re going to try to get the ball in the basket and get stops,” said Bailey.