SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers returned home Thursday night to the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Kaci Bailey’s team took two of three on their recent road trip.

Their first loss of the season dropped Drury six spots in this week’s D2 poll to number 12 in the country.

Thursday night Drury was looking for its 16th straight win over William Jewell.

And we pick up the action in the third quarter, the look inside to Reese Schaaf, she circles around the double team for the basket, it’s 48-22.

William Jewell trying to keep pace from the perimeter, Libby Arnold with the three, but the Cardinals were down by 21.

The Lady Panthers keep pounding it inside, here to Aiden Moxness for the hoop and the foul, it’s 50-29.

Then Drury’s sharp shooter goes to work, Makaiya Brooks from Central, with back to back three pointers, and the Lady Panthers were up 56-29.

Brooks finished with a dozen points.

Jewell not going away, here Ayden Shannon with the steal, then coast to coast for the layup, it’s 56-34.

Drury taking it inside again to Moxness, and the number 12 Lady Panthers win their 16th straight over William Jewell 72-55.