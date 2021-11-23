Lady Panthers outlast Cardinals 81-76

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men and women tipped off their Thanksgiving Classic tournament Tuesday night.

The second-ranked Lady Panthers faced Saginaw Valley State.

And Paige Robinson hits this three, Drury up 32-17, she finished with 26 points.

Then Payton Richards with the long two, Lady Panthers up 35-19 in the second quarter.

Third quarter now, the Cardinals make a run, Kaitlyn Zarycki with the hoop 72-54.

But the Lady Panthers had the answer, again it’s Richards, with the crossover and the finish.

She had ten, and Drury moves to 6-ane-one with an 81-76 victory.

