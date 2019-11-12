Lady Panthers outlast Bulldogs in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers took their home court for the first time this season, and came out victorious.

The Lady Panthers topped Minnesota-Duluth in a back-and-forth battle 80-68, extending their home winning streak to 40 games

Drury (4-0) played its first game since returning home from the D2 CCA Tipoff Classic at the beginning of November.

Paige Robinson led the way for Drury with 22 points, including 12 in the second half.

It wasn’t a walk in the park game for the Lady Panthers. The Bulldogs (0-3) held a three point lead in the fourth quarter, but Drury responded with a 15-4 run to push the lead to eight points.

The Lady Panthers captured 18 steals, which lead to 32 points, and eventual sealed a win.

“We think that we beat each other up in practice, but teams are going to gun for you,” Drury head coach Molly Miller said. “They are going to give it their best shot. We saw that tonight. Minnesota-Duluth wasn’t going to back down from anyone, no matter the number in front of the name for your preseason rankings. That was a really, really good test for us.”

The next time the Lady Panthers will take the court is after Thanksgiving at their annual tournament.