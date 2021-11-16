Lady Panthers outlast Bulldogs in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Before the game against 18th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth, the team received their national runner up rings.

And to the action, Paige Robinson picking up where she left off, this three, three of her game high 16, it’s 10-7 Drury.

But the Bulldogs hanging tough all night, Ella Gilbertson with a long j, 15-14 Duluth.

The Lady Panthers moved back in front, Alana Finley with the jump hook 17-14 Drury.

Then Payton Richards with a triple, it’s 26-23 Lady Panthers.

Findley hits this, she had a double, double 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Drury wins on Panther party night 65-58.