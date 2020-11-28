Lady Panthers open Eagan era with road win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers opened the Amy Eagan era with an 84-67 win at the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Friday.

Paige Robinson notched a double-double and led Drury scorers with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

She was joined in double-digit scoring by four teammates: Payton Richards (13), Katie Kirkhart (12), Azia Lynch (12) and Kelsey Winfrey (10).

“For a while, it looked like we may have eaten too much Thanksgiving turkey the way we played early,” Eagan said on JOCK 96.9 ESPN radio after the win. “I’m not sure either coaching staff expected things to be this sloppy, but I was really pleased with the way we adjusted. Our shot selection got a lot better as the game went along, and we were able to get good looks when we needed them.”

The Lady Panthers play again on Sunday at Lindenwood.

Tipoff is 1 pm in St. Charles, Missouri.