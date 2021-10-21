Lady Panthers locked in on national title run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Eagan has 17 players on her roster as the new season approaches.

The COVID situation from the previous season allows last year’s seniors to return for one more run with the Lady Panthers.

Four elected to return and there’s one main reason why: they want to win a national championship.

Last season, Eagan’s Lady Panthers advanced to the national championship game before losing to Lubbock Christian.

Now they’re back for another shot, including reigning NCAA-DII Player of the Year Paige Robinson.

At Thursday’s media day, the team made it clear they have one mission: and that’s to claim the program’s first title.

“It’s exciting that you can talk about those things,” Eagan said. “How many programs can speak about those things and talk about those things? And know that it’s not even just the year to year, it’s the tradition here. And that’s what makes this program special.”

“It’s always been an expectation for us,” Robinson said. “We know what it takes to get us there, to get us to the final four and so on. It’s crazy to think that it’s an expectation and that it’s reality because we’ve been there. But we know what it takes and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get us to that national championship win.”