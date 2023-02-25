SPRINGFIELD– Just down the street the Drury women honored their three seniors ahead of their showdown with Lewis University.

Amy eagan’s squad trying to finish the season a perfect 20-0 in Great Lakes Valley play.

Allie Clevinger helping the Lady Panthers do just that getting the and-1 in the lane. Drury up 13-7.

Little later, Lady Panthers showing you what effective ball movement looks like. Bella Sporaco finishes with the bucket and the foul to give her team a 42-34 edge at half.

Third quarter, Flyers making some moves. They outscored Drury 19-14 to shrink it down to a 3-point game.

But the Lady Panthers end up winning this game 76-69 to become just the 5th team in the GLVC to sweep their conference schedule.