Lady Panthers hit century mark in senior day win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The seniors on the Drury Lady Panthers are used to winning, and in some cases, absolute domination.

So why wouldn’t they do that on senior day?

Drury celebrated its six seniors pregame and then went on to beat Lewis 100-57 at O’Reilly Family Event Center on Saturday.

It’s the second time this season the Lady Panthers have reach the 100 point plateau in a game, and the eighth time they have scored at least 90 points in a game.

For the seniors, it improves their collegiate record to an astounding 112-5 over the past four years.

Emily Parker had a career day with a 22 point, 12 rebound double-double. The 12 boards was also a career high.

All the seniors that took the court scored with four, Payton Richards, Katie Kirkhart, Azia Lynch and Parker scoring in double figures.

Although Saturday was senior day, the Lady Panthers will be at home on Tuesday against William Jewell in a game that was rescheduled from January 14.