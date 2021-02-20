Lady Panthers hit century mark in senior day win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The seniors on the Drury Lady Panthers are used to winning, and in some cases, absolute domination.

So why wouldn’t they do that on senior day?

Drury celebrated its six seniors pregame and then went on to beat Lewis 100-57 at O’Reilly Family Event Center on Saturday.

It’s the second time this season the Lady Panthers have reach the 100 point plateau in a game, and the eighth time they have scored at least 90 points in a game.

For the seniors, it improves their collegiate record to an astounding 112-5 over the past four years.

Emily Parker had a career day with a 22 point, 12 rebound double-double. The 12 boards was also a career high.

All the seniors that took the court scored with four, Payton Richards, Katie Kirkhart, Azia Lynch and Parker scoring in double figures.

Although Saturday was senior day, the Lady Panthers will be at home on Tuesday against William Jewell in a game that was rescheduled from January 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MSU Bears Mens Basketball

MSU Mens BB Generic

MSU Lady Bears Basketball

Lady Bears Tix

Mens BB

Mens BB MSU

MSU on KOZL

MSU vs Bradley KOZL 300x250

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets