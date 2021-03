SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 3 Drury Lady Panthers handled business on Saturday, topping Missouri St. Louis 75-62 to book the team’s 5th straight trip to the GLVC championship game.

Four different Lady Panthers scored in double-digits with Paige Robinson leading the way at 18 points.

Drury will face Truman State in the title game Sunday, 1:00 pm at the O’Reilly Family Event Center as Head Coach Amy Eagan faces her alma mater and former team.