Lady Panthers hang 100 for the 3rd time in 4 games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is playing on a hot streak, and then there is what the Drury Lady Panthers are on.

The Lady Panthers beat visiting Illinois Springfield 114-54 on Saturday, the third time in four games that Drury has eclipsed 100 points scored.

Drury scored 116 against Missouri S&T on January 30, 114 against Lewis on Thursday and then matched it against the Prairie Stars.

Through 14 conference games, the Lady Panthers (23-0,14-0) are averaging about 94 points per game.

Averaging.

Hailey Diestelkamp paced Drury on Saturday with 29 points while adding six steals, five rebounds and four assists.

Paige Robinson scored 15 with Azia Lynch getting 14 and the combo of Alana Findley and Kelsey Winfrey getting 10 each.

The Lady Panthers also forced 43 turnovers, which is a new program record. Those 43 turnovers resulted into 57 points.

Drury is back on the court Thursday as it travels to play Rockhurst.