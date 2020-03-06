Lady Panthers get fight from Maryville in GLVC opener

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill–The top-ranked and unbeaten Drury Lady Panthers tipped off their post season Thursday afternoon in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament.

The Lady Panthers were looking for their 30th win of the season against Maryville in the tournament opener.

Before the game Hailey Diestelkamp getting her player of the year award.

And the Lady Panthers off to a slow start, but Lauren Holmes knocks down this long three, it’s 15-12 Drury.

Second quarter Drury with the defense, Payton Richards steals the inbounds, gets it to Diestelkamp for the basket, Lady Panthers by nine.

Then it’s the player of the year with the steal and the basket, it’s 36-28 Drury.

Right before the half, Emily Parker feeds Diestelkamp, she gets the hoop and the harm, the three point play makes it 53-45.

The Lady Panthers led by seven at the half.

Fourth quarter, Drury pulls away, Diestelkamp with the backdoor cut for two of her 32 points, she also had ten rebounds.

Daejah Bernard takes it coast to coast and the finish, and Drury wins and advances 94-73.

“This is March you know. Every team is going to bring it. And you can be one and done very easily. So seasons end and seasons advance. And you want to be on the good side of that. But a lot of credit goes to Maryville for that fight,” said Molly Miller.