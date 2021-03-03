Lady Panthers fight off Indy challenge in GLVC tourney opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The third-ranked Drury Lady Panthers tipped off the post season Wednesday night on their home hardwood.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament is being played at the home courts of the higher seeds.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers faced Indianapolis.

The Lady Panthers are 17-1, the regular season champs and the top seed.

Drury will be at the O’Reilly Family Event Center as long as they keep winning through the NCAA D2 Midwest Regional.

Indy gave them a battle, the skip pass to Marissa Knobloch who swishes the three pointer, 7-6 Greyhounds.

Indy led after the first quarter.

But Drury would fight back, the inbounds to a wide open Payton Richards for the three, it’s 19-18 Lady Panthers.

Then Allie Clevenger drives to the rack, and the third ranked team in the nation was up 21-18.

Richards with another three pointer, she finished with 15 points and Drury was up by four.

Later the conference player of the year Paige Robinson with the floater, 32-25.

Azia Lynch had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Drury advances 70-66.