Lady Panthers fall to number 4 in new D2 poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As expected the Drury Lady Panthers have fallen out of first place in this week’s division two womens coaches poll.

Drury is now number four.

This is a result of the Lady Panthers loss January 17th at Truman State.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers have rebounded with an 82-56 win over Southwest Baptist on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers welcomed back Kaylee Damitz to the starting lineup after she missed three games because of Covid-19.

Drury will host Maryville Thursday night.

Here’s your new top D2 womens five:

Glenville State is your new number one, the team from West Virginia is 16-0 and the only undefeated team in the top 25.

Ashland has moved up three spots to number two.

Azusa Pacific is number three.

There’s Drury checking in at number four.

And Lander is number five.