Lady Panthers excited for fans, NCAA Midwest Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–This time last year, the Drury Lady Panthers were denied a chance at winning a national championship when Covid-19 canceled the D2 tournament.

One year later, both the NCAA tournament and the Drury Lady Panthers are back in business.

Sunday, the Lady Panthers beat Truman State by 16 points to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

It’s the fifth straight GLVC post season tournament championship for Drury.

The 20-1 Lady Panthers climbed to number two in this week’s D2 poll.

They’ll host the Midwest Regional, but more importantly a limited number of fans will allowed into the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

No fans were allowed in during the conference season.

“To go from playing in front of 1500 people a night to nothing, that was an adjustment. It was an adjustment for everyone. Now to get some of that back, it’s going to feel like 1500 even though it won’t be that many. But to get some of that back, they’re going to feed off of that I know and it’s going to be an exciting time,” said Drury coach Amy Eagan.

“That’s even more exciting for us. We love having support. We know people are supporting behind the screen, but it’s going to be awesome to have them here in person,” said guard Paige Robinson.

Here’s a look at the NCAA womens D2 Midwest Regional.

The Lady Panthers are hosting but are the second seed.

The opening round is Friday with Grand Valley State taking on Ashland.

That’ll be followed by Truman State against Northwood.

Saturday, the top-seed Michigan Tech will take on the winner of Grand Valley State and Ashland.

At 7:45 p.m. it’ll be the Lady Panthers against the winner of Truman and Northwood.

The championship game will be Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the O.

The D2 Elite Eight and National Championship will be in Columbus, Ohio.