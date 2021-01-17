Lady Panthers enter second quarantine, three games postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three more Drury women’s basketball games have been postponed after another positive COVID-19 test from a member of the program Saturday.

This comes before the Lady Panthers had even left their first quarantine announced on January 8th.

As a result, their next three games of Jan. 21 at Southwest Baptist, Jan. 23 vs. Truman State (which was originally slated for Jan. 9), and Jan. 28 at Missouri S&T have all been postponed.

The next possible game for the Lady Panthers is Jan. 30 at Maryville.