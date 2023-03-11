The Drury women’s basketball team was 2-3 all-time against Grand Valley State in the D-2 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament coming in to Saturday’s 10th all-time meeting.

At the end of the game, the Lady Panthers add another mark to the loss column.

Amy Eagan’s squad can credit their worst offensive performance of the season as their downfall in their 61-53 loss to the Lakers.

The Lady Panthers never scored less than 65 points in any game, all season, but on Saturday, were only able to sink 20-59 attempts from the floor, including 8-23 three point shots.

Reese Schaaf and Terrion Moore were the only Drury players to score in double figures. They each had 11 points, with Moore being the only starter to record 10+ points.

Alana Findley, Allie Clevenger, and Kaylee DaMintz-Holt were a combined 9-31 from the floor. Those three normally help the Lady Panthers fill up the bucket with ease, but, instead, they just couldn’t find their normal shooting rhythm.

The Lady Panthers trailed 52-50 with a minute remaining in the contest, but the Lakers were able to get a layup on their offensive possession, pushing GVS’s edge to four. After that, they sank key free throws and the Lady Panthers weren’t able to comeback.

Drury ends the season 31-2. It’s the second consecutive season their season comes to an end in the Regional Semifinals at the hands of Grand Valley State.